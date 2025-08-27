Welcome To Rockville Extends Daytona International Speedway Stay Through 2035

Welcome to Rockville crowd | Photo by @nathanzucker via Danny Wimmer Presents

Festivalgoers: Welcome To Rockville will continue to take over the Daytona International Speedway for years to come.

Welcome To Rockville will remain at Daytona International Speedway for at least another decade under a new 10-year agreement between festival organizer Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) and the motorsports venue. The deal secures the rock and metal festival at “The World Center of Racing” in Daytona Beach through 2035.

The 2026 edition of Welcome To Rockville is scheduled for May 7-10, with the lineup to be announced later this fall.

First launched in Jacksonville, Florida, the festival relocated to Daytona International Speedway in 2021, where it has grown into what organizers call North America’s largest rock and metal festival. The 2025 event drew more than 230,000 fans from all 50 states and 30 countries, generating an estimated $80 million in annual economic impact for the Daytona Beach region.

“Welcome To Rockville has always been about more than just a festival, it’s about creating a destination fans look forward to every year,” said Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Partnering with Daytona International Speedway gives us the space, the resources, and the platform to dream even bigger.”

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher called the extension “a no-brainer,” noting the festival’s ability to attract hundreds of thousands of fans from around the globe. The 2025 edition featured more than 150 bands across five stages.

Beyond music, organizers said Rockville provides a “powerful ripple effect” in the region through hotel bookings, restaurant traffic, seasonal employment, and community partnerships. As part of the new agreement, DWP will donate $10,000 to AdventHealth in Daytona Beach.

“When a festival of this scale invests back into the community, it’s about more than music — it’s about impact,” said David Weis, regional president and CEO for AdventHealth in east Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties.

DWP is also expanding its partnership with NASCAR. Rockville branding will be featured during the Coke Zero 400 on August 23 and on the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1 driven by Carson Hocevar, who has signed on as a festival brand ambassador.

Tourism officials praised the long-term commitment, saying the event continues to shine a global spotlight on Daytona Beach.

“This premier event has been an incredible asset to our destination, delivering substantial economic impact,” said Lori Campbell Baker, executive director of the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Find more information regarding the festival at WelcomeToRockville.com.