Wicked tickets on sale in Baltimore at Hippodrome Theatre

Wicked returns to Baltimore for a holiday engagement at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, with performances running from Dec. 17, 2025, through Jan. 11, 2026. The blockbuster Broadway musical tells the untold story of the witches of Oz, pairing spectacular staging with a hit-packed score that includes “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” and “For Good.”

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. With matinees and evening showtimes throughout the run, it's easy to plan a family outing during winter break or a festive night out downtown.

Baltimore theatergoers can expect soaring vocals, eye-popping sets, and the kind of Broadway-caliber production that has made Wicked a must-see around the world. The historic Hippodrome’s strong sightlines and acoustics showcase the show’s biggest moments, from the Emerald City’s bright spectacle to intimate scenes that deepen the friendship at the heart of the story.

Baltimore dates and tickets

