Wild Horses Festival tickets on sale in San Diego at Petco Park

Wild Horses Music Festival takes over San Diego’s Petco Park on December 27, 2025, with a lineup featuring Mumford & Sons, Lord Huron, and Sierra Ferrell. The day-long festival will showcase an eclectic mix of folk, rock, and Americana music in one of the West Coast’s premier stadium venues.

Tickets for the December 27 festival are available now at the Petco Park box office and through ScoreBig, where fans can purchase with no hidden fees.

Headliner Mumford & Sons continue to captivate with their Grammy-winning blend of folk and rock. Lord Huron’s cinematic soundscapes and Sierra Ferrell’s acclaimed roots style add depth to a bill that promises something for everyone. Petco Park provides the perfect open-air setting for a holiday season celebration of live music.

San Diego music lovers will not want to miss this unique chance to see multiple top-tier acts at one festival.

