Wizard of Oz immersive tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Sphere

Judy Garland promoting the Sunday March 20, 1977 CBS television broadcast of the 1939 MGM feature film The Wizard of Oz \ Photo by CBS Television Network via Wikimedia Commons \ The Sphere at the Venetian Resort, in Paradise, Las Vegas, with the external LED panels illuminated to display the Moon | Photo by Cory Doctorow via Wikimedia Commons

The Wizard of Oz – Immersive Film Experience arrives at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev., for a limited run that wraps classic cinema in next-generation visuals and sound. Show dates include Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, 2025, and Jan. 3, 2026. The beloved story unfolds across Sphere’s massive canvas, surrounding audiences with crystal-clear imagery and precise audio that heighten every musical moment along the Yellow Brick Road.

This one-of-a-kind presentation pairs timeless characters and songs with cutting-edge production. Families and film fans alike can expect a dazzling night out on the Strip, with convenient dining and transit options nearby. Whether this is your first visit to Sphere or a return trip, the Oz experience promises a fresh way to enjoy a classic tale in an unforgettable setting.

Lock in seats early—holiday and weekend dates in Las Vegas can move quickly, especially for limited-run programming.

