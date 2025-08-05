WWE Announces September Dates for Raw, SmackDown Events Across U.S.

WWE is bringing its high-energy brand of sports entertainment to fans across the U.S. this September, with newly announced live events in Ohio, Indiana and Florida.

The company revealed three new dates on its fall tour schedule, featuring episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Tickets for all three shows go on sale to the general public Friday, August 8 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Fans can take advantage of a special presale beginning Wednesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. local time, which will run through Thursday, August 7 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com, with the code WWETIX required for presale purchases. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

The newly added WWE events include:

Friday, September 19 – SmackDown at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio

– SmackDown at the in Monday, September 22 – Raw at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

– Raw at the in Friday, September 26 – SmackDown at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

The news follows WWE’s annual SummerSlam, which took over MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 2 and 3.