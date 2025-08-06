WWE NXT Announces September Live Event Tour Across South Carolina, Georgia

WWE’s NXT brand is set to hit the road this September with a trio of live events across South Carolina and Georgia, marking the brand’s first return to some of the cities since 2019.

The three-show run kicks off Friday, September 5, at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina, followed by a Saturday night stop at the North Charleston Convention Center. The mini-tour wraps on Sunday, September 7, at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Georgia.

Tickets for all three events go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, August 6, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. An exclusive presale is available now through 11:59 p.m. ET tonight for fans looking to lock in early access. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

The shows will feature top names from NXT, WWE’s developmental brand, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane, North American Champion Ethan Page, and Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca. Also slated to appear is TNA World Champion Trick Williams, who has been making waves in both promotions.

These shows mark WWE’s first visit to Spartanburg and North Charleston since 2019, as the company continues to expand NXT’s live event presence beyond its regular Orlando-based programming.