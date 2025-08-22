Yandel tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Pearl Concert Theater

Yandel, the internationally renowned reggaeton star, will take the stage at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 11, 2025. Fans can look forward to a high-energy night filled with chart-topping hits from one of Latin music’s most influential performers.

Tickets for Yandel’s Nov. 11 show are on sale now. They are available through the venue’s box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts and events with no hidden service charges.

Yandel, best known for his pioneering role in the reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel, continues to captivate global audiences with his solo career. His dynamic stage presence and innovative sound make his concerts a must-see for fans of Latin urban music. Las Vegas audiences can expect a night of pulsating beats and unforgettable performances.

This show adds to the city’s reputation as a top destination for world-class Latin music experiences. Don’t miss the chance to see Yandel live in Las Vegas.

