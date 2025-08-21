Yandel tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Yandel, the reggaeton superstar and half of the legendary duo Wisin & Yandel, will perform live at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Nov. 15, 2025. Fans can look forward to an electrifying night of Latin hits and chart-topping singles.

Tickets for the Nov. 15 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Arizona Financial Theatre box office or via ScoreBig, where tickets are offered with no hidden service charges.

Known for his solo success as well as collaborations across Latin music, Yandel continues to thrill audiences worldwide with his energy and charisma. Phoenix concertgoers can expect an unforgettable night filled with both classics and new material.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Yandel tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.