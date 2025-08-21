Yohay Sponder tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Yohay Sponder, one of Israel’s top comedians, will perform live at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 9, 2025. Known for his witty humor and unique storytelling, Sponder has gained fans across the globe.

Tickets for the Nov. 9 show are available now. Fans can purchase at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden service fees.

Sponder’s performances bring a blend of personal stories and cultural commentary that have made him a standout in the international comedy scene. Los Angeles fans will get to see his signature style up close in one of the city’s historic venues.

