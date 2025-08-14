Zakk Sabbath tickets on sale in Tucson at Rialto Theatre

Zakk Sabbath – Zakk Wylde’s Black Sabbath Cover Band rocks Rialto Theatre in Tucson, Arizona, on Dec. 15, 2025. Led by guitar icon Zakk Wylde, the band delivers faithful and fiery renditions of Black Sabbath’s legendary catalog.

Tickets for the Dec. 15 show are available now.

Known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Label Society, Wylde brings unmatched guitar chops and charisma to the stage, making Zakk Sabbath a must-see for metal fans. Expect heavy riffs, thundering rhythms, and classic Sabbath hits performed with reverence and raw energy.

