Zakk Sabbath tickets on sale in Tulsa at Tulsa Theater

Zakk Sabbath – Zakk Wylde’s Black Sabbath Cover Band will perform live at the Tulsa Theater in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on December 11, 2025. Led by guitar legend Zakk Wylde, the band channels the raw power and iconic sound of Black Sabbath, bringing heavy metal fans an authentic live experience.

Tickets for the December 11 concert are available now. Fans can purchase at the Tulsa Theater box office or through ScoreBig, where all tickets come with no hidden fees. ScoreBig gives fans access to thousands of events nationwide with guaranteed transparent pricing.

Zakk Wylde, famed for his work with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Label Society, leads Zakk Sabbath with unmatched energy and precision. Expect to hear Sabbath classics like “War Pigs,” “Paranoid,” and “Iron Man,” delivered with crushing riffs and searing vocals that pay homage to the pioneers of metal.

The Tulsa Theater’s intimate yet powerful setting makes it a perfect venue for fans looking to experience heavy metal at its best. With tickets now on sale, fans in Oklahoma should act quickly to secure seats for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.

