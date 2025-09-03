3Quency tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Theatre of the Living Arts

3Quency is set to perform at Theatre of the Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 4, 2025. The pop-rock act is gaining recognition for their high-energy performances and catchy songwriting.

Tickets for the Nov. 4 concert are available now. Fans can buy them directly from the venue or through ScoreBig, where tickets are sold with no hidden service fees.

The intimate setting of Theatre of the Living Arts makes it the perfect venue for fans to experience 3Quency’s music up close. Philadelphia audiences will enjoy an evening of fresh sounds from a rising act poised to make waves on the national scene.

3Quency at Theatre of the Living Arts on November 4, 2025

