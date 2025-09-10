49 Winchester tickets on sale in Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

49 Winchester will perform at 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., on April 9, 2026. The country-folk band is gaining widespread attention for their heartfelt storytelling and energetic live shows.

Tickets for the April 9 concert are available now. Fans can purchase at the 9:30 Club box office or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets without hidden service charges.

Known for their authentic sound and loyal fan following, 49 Winchester’s music combines country roots with Southern rock influences. Washington fans will enjoy an intimate evening of live music at one of the city’s most iconic venues.

Shop for 49 Winchester tickets at 9:30 Club on April 9, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on 49 Winchester tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.