A Beautiful Noise tickets on sale in Des Moines at Civic Center

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical is headed to the Des Moines Civic Center for a limited run October 21–26, 2025. The hit Broadway musical chronicles the career of Neil Diamond, blending biographical storytelling with performances of his greatest hits.

Tickets for all Des Moines performances are on sale now.

Audiences will enjoy classic songs like “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Song Sung Blue,” as the show highlights Diamond’s rise from Brooklyn songwriter to international superstar. The Des Moines Civic Center, a premier Midwest venue, provides an ideal setting for this acclaimed production, delivering both intimacy and Broadway-level spectacle.

Upcoming Des Moines performances of A Beautiful Noise:

