A Magical Cirque Christmas tickets on sale in Toledo at Stranahan Theater

A Magical Cirque Christmas brings holiday wonder to the Stranahan Theater in Toledo, Ohio, on December 3, 2025. The touring spectacle combines breathtaking cirque artistry with festive music and holiday cheer, creating a magical evening for audiences of all ages.

Tickets for the Dec. 3 show are on sale now. Fans may purchase through the Stranahan Theater box office or via ScoreBig, where tickets to major events are available without hidden fees.

The production features world-class acrobats, dazzling costumes, and holiday classics performed live. Families in the Toledo area can expect a joyful and memorable evening that captures the spirit of the season in a spectacular performance setting.

Shop for A Magical Cirque Christmas tickets at Stranahan Theater on December 3, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on A Magical Cirque Christmas tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.