AEG Presents to Launch Roundhay Festival in Leeds Beginning 2026

AEG Presents is expanding its festival footprint in the UK with the launch of Roundhay Festival, a new large-scale music event set to debut at Roundhay Park in Leeds in summer 2026. Dates for the inaugural edition have not yet been announced.

The festival is being developed with Leeds City Council and American Express, which is serving as the presenting partner. The event is expected to mirror the model of AEG’s BST Hyde Park in London, featuring major headliners on weekends supported by emerging and established acts, alongside a weekday program of free cultural and community activities.

“Everyone at AEG is thrilled to announce the launch of the Roundhay Festival in Leeds,” said Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals. “This landmark event gives us the opportunity to bring world-class artists and world-leading production to even more fans, while building on the park’s incredible musical legacy.”

Advertisement

Roundhay Park has a storied history as a live music destination, having hosted shows from acts including Madonna, U2, the Rolling Stones, Genesis, Michael Jackson and Ed Sheeran. Spanning more than 700 acres, it is among the largest city parks in Europe.

The new festival is expected to generate significant economic benefits for the region by engaging local vendors, employing staff, and boosting hospitality and tourism spending. Leeds City Council leader James Lewis called the event “a wonderful showcase for our city, raising its profile with national and international audiences while delivering an important boost to the local economy.”

Like AEG’s other festivals, Roundhay Festival will emphasize sustainability, pledging to refine policies around energy use, waste management and food sourcing to minimize environmental impact. A midweek slate of free programming will also provide platforms for local talent while encouraging broader community use of the park.

Advertisement

American Express card members will have exclusive presale access to ticketed shows and on-site perks. Shiz Suzuki, vice president of global brand sponsorships at American Express, said the company is “thrilled to be headline sponsor” and sees the event as “another defining moment in our Card Members’ summer calendars.”

The lineup for Roundhay Festival’s debut will be announced soon, with organizers promising major headliners and a diverse supporting bill.