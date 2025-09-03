AEW Dynamite & Collision tickets on sale in Nashville

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite brings a live TV taping to The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards on Nov. 26, 2025, at 6:30 p.m., joined by “Collision” action for a packed night of pro wrestling. Nashville fans can expect high-impact matches, surprise run-ins and the big-fight production that AEW has made its calling card.

Tickets are on sale now. While the venue box office is one source, fans can also purchase at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—an easy way to secure your seats to one of the year’s most electric live sports-entertainment nights.

AEW shows are known for high energy from bell to bell, and a television taping adds the extra excitement of being on camera as storylines unfold in real time. Whether you’re rooting for the heroes or cheering the villains, you’ll be in the middle of the action as pyro pops, chants echo and the next chapter plays out under the bright lights in downtown Nashville.

Bring your signs, warm up your chants and get ready to be part of the broadcast—this is live wrestling the way it’s meant to be experienced.

Shop for AEW Dynamite & Collision tickets in Nashville on November 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite & Collision tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.