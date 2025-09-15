AEW Dynamite tickets on sale in Edinburg at Bert Ogden Arena

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite comes to Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, on October 29, 2025. AEW’s flagship show brings top stars of professional wrestling to South Texas for a night of high-energy action and live television excitement.

AEW Dynamite has redefined the wrestling landscape with fast-paced matches, major storylines, and fan interaction. Edinburg fans will experience it all up close as AEW showcases its unique brand of pro wrestling on national TV.

Tickets for AEW Dynamite are on sale now. They are available at the Bert Ogden Arena box office or online via ScoreBig, where fans can secure seats with no hidden ticket fees.

Founded in 2019, AEW has quickly risen to challenge the status quo in professional wrestling. With stars like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega, the promotion has attracted passionate fans across the globe. The Edinburg event marks another milestone stop on AEW’s touring schedule.

AEW Dynamite at Bert Ogden Arena on October 29, 2025

