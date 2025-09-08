Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson Highlight Rocklahoma’s Mud-Soaked Party

Rocklahoma drew close to 77,000 fans to Pryor, Oklahoma over Labor Day weekend, reaffirming its reputation as one of the country’s top rock and metal festivals. Organizers reported total attendance of 76,930 across the four-day event.

This year’s lineup featured headlining sets from Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper, and Tom Morello, alongside performances from Knocked Loose and other acts.

Despite a torrential downpour on Sunday, the festival crowd embraced the storm, with fans turning the festival grounds into a mud-soaked pit while continuing to mosh and dance.

Rocklahoma also reported record-breaking digital engagement in 2025. Festival organizers said social media participation more than doubled compared to last year, generating more than 4 million interactions. Fans engaged heavily with backstage content, pit footage, and clips from “Rocklahoma Live,” the festival’s new backstage broadcast.

“We wanted to bring a new level of credibility to Rocklahoma by creating conversations that felt intimate but carried the weight of a festival of this magnitude,” Loudwire‘s Chuck Armstrong said in a press release. “The response has been incredible.”

The event’s content strategy, led by Mike and Chantal Savage of Kansas City-based Vision Savage Media, helped amplify the festival’s reach. The team’s coverage included pit-level footage of Knocked Loose, cinematic artist features, and crowd shots that spread widely across social platforms.

Now in its 18th year, Rocklahoma continues to bill itself as “America’s Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party,” drawing loyal fans from across the Midwest and beyond.