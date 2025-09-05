All Time Low tickets on sale for Boston show at MGM Music Hall

All Time Low will perform at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 23, 2025. The alternative pop-punk band promises a night filled with high-energy anthems and fan-favorite hits.

Tickets for the November 23 show are available now. While fans can purchase at the MGM Music Hall box office, they can also buy through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden fees.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, All Time Low has cultivated a passionate fan base thanks to their catchy hooks and engaging stage presence. Songs like “Dear Maria, Count Me In” and “Weightless” remain staples at their shows, alongside newer tracks that showcase their continued evolution.

Boston audiences can look forward to an intimate yet dynamic evening at MGM Music Hall, one of the city’s premier venues located in the heart of the Fenway neighborhood. The venue’s state-of-the-art sound and atmosphere will only heighten the impact of the band’s setlist.

