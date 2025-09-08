Almost Monday tickets on sale in Colorado Springs at Black Sheep

Almost Monday will play the Black Sheep in Colorado Springs on Oct. 11, 2025. The California pop-rock trio brings their signature upbeat sound to one of Colorado’s most beloved intimate venues, promising a night of sing-alongs and high energy.

Tickets for the Oct. 11 show are on sale now. Fans can buy directly from the venue box office or through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events without hidden service fees. It’s a simple way to compare prices and secure spots for a band on the rise.

Known for catchy singles like “Sunburn” and “Broken People,” Almost Monday have toured internationally while building a loyal following at home. Their Black Sheep date is a chance to see them in close quarters before they continue climbing festival bills and larger venues.

For Colorado Springs music lovers, this fall show is a must for fans of indie pop hooks and live energy.

Almost Monday tickets at Black Sheep on October 11, 2025

