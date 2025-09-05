Ariana Grande tickets on sale for two Atlanta shows at State Farm Arena

Ariana Grande will perform back-to-back shows at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 6 and July 8, 2026. The pop superstar is set to deliver powerhouse vocals and dazzling production to her Georgia fans.

Tickets for both shows are available now. Fans can purchase through the State Farm Arena box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts with no hidden service fees.

Grande, one of the defining pop voices of her generation, is known for chart-topping hits like “No Tears Left to Cry,” “Into You,” and “thank u, next.” Her performances consistently sell out arenas across the globe, blending vocal brilliance with elaborate staging.

Atlanta audiences will have the rare chance to see Grande across two nights in one of the Southeast’s premier venues. Each show promises a setlist of career-spanning favorites and the dynamic stage presence that has made her a global icon.

