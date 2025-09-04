Ariana Grande tickets on sale in Austin at Moody Center ATX

Ariana Grande will bring her powerhouse vocals and pop hits to Austin’s Moody Center ATX for two nights, June 24 and June 26, 2026. One of the world’s most popular artists, Grande’s live performances are known for their dazzling production and emotional connection with fans.

Tickets are on sale now through Moody Center and via ScoreBig, where fans can purchase seats without hidden fees. With two shows on the schedule, Austin audiences will have more than one chance to experience her return to the stage.

Grande’s chart-topping hits include “No Tears Left to Cry,” “Into You,” and “7 Rings,” making her setlist a must-hear for pop fans. Her back-to-back Moody Center performances will highlight both her vocal range and her ability to connect with massive audiences in a live setting.

Performance Dates

