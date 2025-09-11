Ariana Grande tickets on sale in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena

Ariana Grande will perform three nights at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, with shows scheduled for June 30, July 2, and July 3, 2026. South Florida fans will have multiple opportunities to experience the Grammy-winning pop superstar live on stage.

Tickets for all three performances are on sale now.

Grande’s concerts are renowned for soaring vocals, intricate choreography, and setlists packed with hits like “No Tears Left to Cry,” “Into You,” and “Thank U, Next.” Her ability to seamlessly blend pop and R&B with theatrical staging has cemented her as one of the most influential performers of her generation.

Sunrise audiences can expect a dazzling arena production filled with immersive visuals and unforgettable moments that showcase Grande’s unique artistry and deep connection with fans.

Upcoming Sunrise Dates

