Australia’s Laneway Festival 2026 Confirms Chappell Roan as Headliner

Chappell Roan will headline the 2026 edition of Laneway Festival, marking her first national tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The festival begins February 5 at Western Springs in Auckland and will continue with dates on the Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide, before wrapping February 11 at Arena Joondalup in Perth.

Alongside Roan, other artists set to perform are BENEE, British rock outfit Wolf Alice, American alt-pop artist Role Model, and Grammy-winning indie duo Wet Leg. A third of the lineup will make their Australian debut, and the event will also feature a brand-new East Coast stage.

In addition to headlining the Australian festival, Roan is currently touring as part of her limited run of pop-up shows across the US. Upcoming shows include four nights at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on September 20, 21, 23 and 24.

From there, the singer will head to Kansas City for back-to-back nights at Museum and Memorial Park on October 3 and 4 followed by two nights in Pasadena on October 10 and 11 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl. Roan is also slated to perform at Corona Capital in Mexico City on November 14.

Tickets for Laneway Festival 2026 go on sale September 24 at 10 a.m. AEST, following a pre-sale on September 23 with staggered release times for each city. For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official Laneway Festival website.

A list of Laneway Festival dates can be be found below:

Feb. 5, 2026 — Auckland, NZ — Western Springs

Feb. 7, 2026 — Gold Coast, AUS

Feb. 8, 2026 — Sydney, AUS

Feb. 9, 2026 — Melbourne, AUS

Feb. 10, 2026 — Adelaide, AUS

Feb. 11, 2026 — Perth, AUS — Arena Joondalup



