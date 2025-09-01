Back To The Future tickets on sale in Richmond at Altria Theater

Back To The Future – The Theatrical Production is coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater for a week of performances from Jan. 20 through Jan. 25, 2026. The stage adaptation of the iconic 1985 film will take fans on a journey through time with Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

This dazzling musical reimagines the classic story with live music, spectacular sets, and cutting-edge effects that bring the DeLorean time machine to life on stage. Richmond theatergoers can expect laughs, adventure, and plenty of nostalgia in this blockbuster production.

Tickets for all Richmond performances are on sale now. They can be purchased through the Altria Theater box office or via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees for ticket buyers.

As one of the most popular touring productions, Back To The Future is a must-see for both longtime fans of the film and new audiences discovering the magic for the first time.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Back To The Future tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.