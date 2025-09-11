Bad Bunny Leaves U.S. Off Tour Scheduled Amid Concerns Over ICE Raids

Bad Bunny has outlined stops on his “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour,” however, the U.S. didn’t make the cut.

In an interview with i-D, Bad Bunny said that he purposely omitted the U.S. from his world tour out of fear that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could conduct raids outside of his shows. He noted that there were “many reasons” he didn’t play in the states, and “none of them were out of hate.”

“I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S.,” Bad Bunny said. “But specifically, for a resident here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the U.S…People from the U.S. could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of — like, fucking ICE could be outside. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Bad Bunny has been open about his distaste for ICE raids happening across the U.S. In June, he posted a video to his Instagram story that appeared to be an ICE raid in Puerto Rico. In the clip, Bad Bunny said “they came here… sons of bitches, instead of leaving the people alone and working there.”

Currently, Bad Bunny is performing his residency at Puerto Rico’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico, which is set to conclude on September 14. From there, he’s set to kick-off his world tour in the Dominican Republic in November, followed by gigs through 2026 across South America, Australia, and Europe.

Find Bad Bunny’s full list of upcoming world tour dates below:

Bad Bunny | Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour 2025-2026

09/12 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo de Puerto Rico

09/13 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo de Puerto Rico

09/14 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo de Puerto Rico

11/21 – Santo Domingo, DO @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

11/22 – Santo Domingo, DO @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

12/05 – San José, CR @ Estadio Nacional

12/06 – San José, CR @ Estadio Nacional

12/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

12/11 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

12/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

12/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

12/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

12/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

12/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

12/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

01/23 – Medellín, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot

01/24 – Medellín, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot

01/25 – Medellín, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot

01/30 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

01/31 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

02/05 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

02/06 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

02/07 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

02/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

02/14 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

02/15 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

02/20 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

02/21 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

02/28 – Sydney, AU @ ENGIE Stadium

03/01 – Sydney, AU @ ENGIE Stadium

05/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

05/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

05/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio Da Luz

05/27 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio Da Luz

05/30 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

05/31 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

06/02 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

06/03 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

06/06 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

06/07 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

06/11 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

06/14 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

06/15 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

06/20 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/23 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome

06/24 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome

06/27 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06/28 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/01 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Vélodrome

07/04 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena

07/05 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena

07/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Strawberry Arena

07/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Strawberry Arena

07/14 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

07/17 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura

07/18 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura

07/22 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium