Bad Bunny Leaves U.S. Off Tour Scheduled Amid Concerns Over ICE Raids

Bad Bunny has outlined stops on his “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour,” however, the U.S. didn’t make the cut.
In an interview with i-D, Bad Bunny said that he purposely omitted the U.S. from his world tour out of fear that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could conduct raids outside of his shows. He noted that there were “many reasons” he didn’t play in the states, and “none of them were out of hate.”
“I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S.,” Bad Bunny said. “But specifically, for a resident here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the U.S…People from the U.S. could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of — like, fucking ICE could be outside. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”
Bad Bunny has been open about his distaste for ICE raids happening across the U.S. In June, he posted a video to his Instagram story that appeared to be an ICE raid in Puerto Rico. In the clip, Bad Bunny said “they came here… sons of bitches, instead of leaving the people alone and working there.”
Currently, Bad Bunny is performing his residency at Puerto Rico’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico, which is set to conclude on September 14. From there, he’s set to kick-off his world tour in the Dominican Republic in November, followed by gigs through 2026 across South America, Australia, and Europe.
Find Bad Bunny’s full list of upcoming world tour dates below:
Bad Bunny | Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour 2025-2026
09/12 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo de Puerto Rico
09/13 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo de Puerto Rico
09/14 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo de Puerto Rico
11/21 – Santo Domingo, DO @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
11/22 – Santo Domingo, DO @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
12/05 – San José, CR @ Estadio Nacional
12/06 – San José, CR @ Estadio Nacional
12/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/11 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
12/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
01/23 – Medellín, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
01/24 – Medellín, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
01/25 – Medellín, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
01/30 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional
01/31 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional
02/05 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
02/06 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
02/07 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
02/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
02/14 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
02/15 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
02/20 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
02/21 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
02/28 – Sydney, AU @ ENGIE Stadium
03/01 – Sydney, AU @ ENGIE Stadium
05/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
05/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
05/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio Da Luz
05/27 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio Da Luz
05/30 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
05/31 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/02 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/03 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/06 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/07 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/11 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/14 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/15 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/20 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/23 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome
06/24 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome
06/27 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/28 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/01 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Vélodrome
07/04 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
07/05 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
07/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Strawberry Arena
07/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Strawberry Arena
07/14 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
07/17 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura
07/18 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura
07/22 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium