Bailey Zimmerman tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

Bailey Zimmerman will perform at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 5, 2026. The country star has quickly risen to fame with heartfelt songs and powerful live shows that connect deeply with audiences.

Tickets for the March 5 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at TD Garden or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets with no hidden fees.

Zimmerman’s mix of modern country and rock influences has earned him a dedicated following. His Boston stop promises to be one of the standout country events of 2026, showcasing both his breakout hits and new material.

Shop for Bailey Zimmerman tickets at TD Garden on March 5, 2026

