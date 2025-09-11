Bailey Zimmerman tickets on sale in Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre

Bailey Zimmerman is set to headline the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, on June 20, 2026. Fans can expect an evening of modern country hits from the rising singer-songwriter whose heartfelt lyrics have resonated with audiences across North America.

Tickets for the June 20 concert are on sale now. Purchase through the Canadian Tire Centre box office or via ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy tickets with no hidden fees.

Zimmerman has quickly climbed the charts with tracks like “Fall in Love” and “Rock and a Hard Place,” showcasing a blend of traditional country storytelling and contemporary sounds. His rapid ascent makes this Ottawa date a highlight for country fans eager to see him live.

With his raw vocals and relatable songwriting, Zimmerman’s performance is expected to deliver a powerful evening of music for fans in Canada’s capital city.

