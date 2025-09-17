Bakersfield Condors hockey tickets on sale now in Bakersfield at Dignity Health Arena

Bakersfield Condors will host the Colorado Eagles for multiple AHL matchups at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California, between January and April 2026. These games will give fans several chances to cheer on their hometown team against a key Western Conference rival.

Tickets are available now at the Dignity Health Arena box office and through ScoreBig, which offers hockey tickets without hidden service charges.

The Condors, affiliates of the Edmonton Oilers, will face the Eagles, affiliates of the Colorado Avalanche, in a series of contests that could have playoff implications. With top prospects and NHL hopefuls on both sides, fans can expect hard-hitting action and exciting hockey in every matchup.

Bakersfield hockey fans should make plans now to attend one or more of these games and support the Condors on home ice.

Game Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Bakersfield Condors vs. Colorado Eagles tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.