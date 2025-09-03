bbno$ tickets on sale in Dallas at The Bomb Factory

bbno$ brings his hook-filled rap to The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, on Feb. 27, 2026, at 8 p.m. Fans can expect a set packed with viral hits, quick-witted lyricism and a high-energy performance inside one of the city’s most storied rooms.

Tickets for the Feb. 27 show are on sale now. The Bomb Factory box office is one option, but fans can also secure seats at ScoreBig, which sells tickets to major concerts and events with no hidden fees—what you see is what you pay.

Dallas has long embraced emerging and genre-blending artists, and this night fits the bill. Whether you discovered bbno$ through a chart-climbing collaboration or you’ve followed him from early singles to packed rooms, the live show channels the humor and bounce that made his tracks so shareable. The Bomb Factory’s setup ensures crisp sound and clear sightlines, making it a great place to catch a swift, danceable set from a fast-rising artist.

Make plans now for a Friday night out in Deep Ellum. Arrive early to grab merch and settle in before the lights drop—this one promises a feel-good party atmosphere in the heart of Dallas.

