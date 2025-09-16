Beauty and the Beast tickets on sale in Richmond at Altria Theater

Beauty and the Beast brings a limited run to Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, March 3–8, 2026. Fans can revisit Disney’s beloved tale as Belle, the Beast, and an unforgettable cast deliver showstopping numbers like “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast” on the historic Broad Street stage.

Tickets for these Richmond performances are on sale now. Purchase at the Altria Theater box office, or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—so what you see is what you pay at checkout.

This engagement offers multiple evening and matinee options, making it easy for families and theatergoers to find the perfect showtime. Altria Theater’s classic atmosphere and spacious sightlines provide a fitting setting for the musical’s grand production design, from ballroom spectacle to enchanted-castle whimsy. Whether you’re bringing first-time theater fans or lifelong Disney devotees, this is a chance to experience the story’s heart, humor, and Broadway-scale staging live in Richmond.

Shop tickets for Beauty and the Beast at Altria Theater

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Beauty and the Beast tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.