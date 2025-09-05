Blackhawks vs. Devils tickets on sale for Nov. 12 game at United Center

Chicago Blackhawks will host the New Jersey Devils at United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on November 12, 2025. NHL fans can expect an intense matchup between two teams looking to make their mark on the season.

Tickets for the November 12 game are available now.

The Blackhawks remain one of the league’s most recognizable franchises, with a strong fan base that consistently fills United Center. Matchups with the Devils bring added excitement, as both teams feature rising talent and a drive for playoff contention.

Chicago hockey fans can anticipate a lively atmosphere at one of the league’s largest arenas, making this game a must-see on the 2025–26 NHL schedule.

