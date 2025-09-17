Bloomington Bison vs. Iowa Heartlanders tickets on sale now

Bloomington Bison will face off against the Iowa Heartlanders at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Illinois, on Oct. 18, 2025. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. for this ECHL hockey matchup.

Tickets are available now through the Grossinger Motors Arena box office and at ScoreBig, which offers hockey tickets with no hidden fees.

The Bison, Bloomington’s new franchise, will look to establish dominance at home against the Heartlanders. With exciting young talent on the ice, fans can expect fast-paced action and plenty of scoring opportunities.

Local hockey fans won’t want to miss this early-season clash that could set the tone for both teams’ ECHL campaigns.

Shop for Bloomington Bison vs. Iowa Heartlanders tickets at Grossinger Motors Arena on October 18, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Bloomington Bison vs. Iowa Heartlanders tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.