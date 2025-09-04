Boulet Brothers Halloween House Party tickets on sale in Boston

The Boulet Brothers Halloween House Party will bring its eerie thrills to Royale Boston on October 31, 2025. Fans of spooky spectacle can expect a high-energy celebration on Halloween night in the heart of Boston.

Tickets are available now at the Royale Boston box office, as well as through ScoreBig. Purchasing at ScoreBig means access to seats at top events without hidden ticket fees, making it a great option for Halloween revelers.

This one-night-only event promises over-the-top drag performances, immersive staging, and the unmistakable flair the Boulet Brothers are known for. With Boston’s nightlife scene as the backdrop, the Halloween House Party is set to be one of the city’s most memorable seasonal events.

