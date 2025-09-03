Brad Paisley tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Encore Theatre

Brad Paisley returns to the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas on Dec. 4, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. The country star, known for his blend of heartfelt ballads and witty storytelling, will give fans a memorable night of music on the Strip.

Tickets for the Dec. 4 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Encore Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees for ticket buyers.

Paisley’s long career has earned him Grammy Awards, chart-topping singles, and a reputation as one of the most consistent performers in country music. The Encore Theatre’s intimate design ensures every seat offers a great view, making this concert a highlight of the holiday season in Las Vegas.

From guitar-driven anthems to crowd favorites, this show is a must for country fans traveling to or living in Las Vegas.

