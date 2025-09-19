Brad Williams tickets on sale in Grand Forks at Chester Fritz

Brad Williams brings his fast-paced, crowd-favorite stand-up to Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on March 27, 2026. Known for high-energy sets and sharp storytelling, Williams has become one of comedy’s most in-demand touring acts.

Tickets for the March 27 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Chester Fritz Auditorium box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden service fees. Comedy fans should plan ahead—Williams’ dates frequently sell quickly thanks to strong word of mouth and online buzz.

Whether you’re catching him for the first time or returning for new material, Williams’ live show promises big laughs and a memorable night out in Grand Forks.

Shop for Brad Williams tickets at Chester Fritz Auditorium on March 27, 2026

