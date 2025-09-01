Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins tickets on sale in Buffalo at KeyBank Center

Mark your calendars for Dec. 27, 2025, as the Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. This holiday-season showdown brings two fierce rivals together for a night of unforgettable NHL hockey in Buffalo.

The Sabres and Bruins share a long-standing rivalry that always produces hard-hitting, high-intensity games. Fans at KeyBank Center can expect big saves, highlight-reel goals, and playoff-level energy even in December.

Tickets for the Dec. 27 clash are now available from the box office and at ScoreBig, where hockey fans can enjoy savings and guaranteed no hidden fees.

With the energy of the Buffalo crowd and the Bruins in town, this matchup is one no fan should miss. Experience the excitement of NHL hockey live and support the Sabres as they battle for victory at home.

Shop for Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins tickets at KeyBank Center on December 27, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.