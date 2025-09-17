Bulls vs. Cavaliers preseason tickets on sale in Chicago at United Center

Chicago Bulls will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA preseason action at United Center on Oct. 9, 2025. The game tips at 7 p.m. and gives fans an early look at how the teams are shaping up ahead of the regular season.

Tickets are available now at the United Center box office and at ScoreBig, where fans can purchase seats with no hidden fees.

The Bulls, backed by their passionate Chicago fanbase, will look to build momentum, while the Cavaliers will test out new lineups and rotations. Preseason games provide a unique chance for fans to see rising stars and key veterans take the floor together for the first time.

Basketball fans in Chicago won’t want to miss this opportunity to see their team at home before the official season tips off.

