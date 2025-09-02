Burning Man Attendee Found Dead ‘Lying in a Pool of Blood’ Over Weekend

A Burning Man attendee was found dead “lying in a pool of blood” on the last weekend of the event, leading to a homicide investigation by local and federal officials, according to a report by the New York Times.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the body, which has not been identified at this time, around 9 p.m. local time on Saturday, August 30, around the time of the festival’s annual “The Burning of the Man.”

According to Sheriff Jerry Allen of the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, several people who were in the area where the body was discovered have already been interviewed.

“This process is still ongoing and the portion of the ‘city’ where this occurred will have heavy law enforcement presence until the scene can be released,” Allen said. “Although this act appears to be a singular crime, all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances.”

The victim has been described as a white adult male. The investigation is ongoing, and festival organizers have not commented on the death at this time.

| READ: Brutal Weather, Traffic Lines Marr First Week of Burning Man 2025 |

This year’s Burning Man already faced various woes; over the week, dust storms with gusts up to 50 mph marred the Nevadan desert, injuring at least four people, toppling campsites, and destroying art installations. One of Burning Man’s most notorious attractions, the famed Orgy Dome, was destroyed by high winds.

Thousands of cars attempted to enter the desert on Monday, August 24, leading to eight hours of traffic. The wet, muddy conditions slowed entry and on multiple occasions, conditions worsened to the point that the main gate was closed to new arrivals.

Between 65,000 to 70,000 people were expected to enter Black Rock City throughout the event.