Calgary Wranglers vs. Colorado Eagles tickets on sale at Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary Wranglers will face off against the Colorado Eagles in four American Hockey League games at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. Matchups are scheduled for December 30, 2025, January 1, 2026, March 27, and March 29, giving local fans multiple chances to cheer on their team.

As an affiliate club within the AHL, the Wranglers continue to develop talent while delivering competitive, fast-paced hockey. Their rivalry with the Colorado Eagles has provided fans with exciting, high-stakes matchups that are sure to continue in the upcoming season.

Upcoming Games

