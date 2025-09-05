Canadiens vs. Golden Knights tickets on sale for Montreal game at Centre Bell

Montreal Canadiens will face the Vegas Golden Knights at Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, on January 27, 2026. The matchup brings together one of hockey’s most historic franchises and the league’s reigning expansion success story.

Tickets for the January 27 game are on sale now. Fans can buy from the Centre Bell box office or at ScoreBig, which offers NHL tickets with no hidden fees.

Montreal’s passionate fan base makes every game inside Centre Bell a memorable experience. Hosting the defending Stanley Cup champions adds even more excitement to the schedule.

Whether you’re a longtime Canadiens fan or a supporter of Vegas’s fast rise in the league, this matchup promises fast-paced hockey in one of the sport’s most iconic arenas.

Shop for Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights tickets at Centre Bell on January 27, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.