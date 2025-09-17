Cardi B tickets on sale in Charlotte at Spectrum Center

Cardi B will bring her chart-topping hits to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 12, 2026. Fans can expect an electrifying night filled with the rapper’s trademark style and energy.

Tickets for the Charlotte show are on sale now. Purchase directly at the Spectrum Center box office or through ScoreBig, where all ticket prices are transparent and fee-free.

Known for her bold personality and smash hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “WAP,” Cardi B has become one of hip-hop’s most commanding live performers. Her concerts often feature dazzling production, choreography, and a setlist packed with fan favorites.

North Carolina fans won’t want to miss this chance to see Cardi B light up the Spectrum Center stage.

