Cardi B tickets on sale in Minneapolis at Target Center

Cardi B is set to perform at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 12, 2026. The Grammy Award-winning rapper behind hits like “Bodak Yellow,” “WAP,” and “I Like It” will bring her bold energy and charismatic stage presence to the Twin Cities.

Tickets for the March 12 concert are on sale now. Fans may purchase at the Target Center box office or through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major concerts with no hidden fees. Given her superstar profile, strong demand is expected for this Midwest appearance.

Cardi B’s live shows have become must-see spectacles, blending chart-topping tracks with unforgettable personality. Minneapolis fans will have the chance to experience one of hip-hop’s most dynamic performers in person.

Shop for Cardi B tickets at Target Center on March 12, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Cardi B tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.