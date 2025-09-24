Cardi B to Headline 2025 Global Citizen Festival After The Weeknd Drops Out

Cardi B will headline the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, replacing The Weeknd, who has withdrawn from the event for personal reasons. The festival is set to take place on Saturday, September 27 in New York’s Central Park.

“We are incredibly grateful to Cardi B, who has joined the Global Citizen Festival lineup,” Global Citizen CEO and co-founder Hugh Evans said in a statement.

“She’s an outstanding performer, who will light up Central Park in spectacular fashion. We wish The Weeknd support and want to thank him and his fans for all taking action with us to help end extreme poverty.”

Cardi B also issued a statement about joining the festival. “This one’s not like other music festivals — this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I’m so proud to support such an important cause,” she said. “New York City — see you Saturday. Let’s get it.”

The announcement comes shortly after the rapper released her second studio album and confirmed her first-ever headlining arena tour.

The 2025 festival will be hosted by actor Hugh Jackman. Other performers include Tyla, Ayra Starr, and Mariah the Scientist.

Tickets for the festival are free. Attendance is earned through the Global Citizen app, where participants can complete advocacy actions such as petitions and outreach efforts. For more information and additional details, festival goers can visit the official Global Citizen Festival website.