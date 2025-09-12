Carín León to Make History as First Latino Artist to Headline Las Vegas Sphere

Carín León is set to make history next year when he becomes the first Latino artist to perform at Sphere in Las Vegas. The Mexican singer-songwriter will bring a limited run of three shows to the groundbreaking venue September 11–13, 2026, as part of the city’s annual Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

Produced by AEG Presents, the engagement marks a milestone for Spanish-language music in the U.S., with León introducing his genre to one of the most technologically advanced venues in the world. Sphere features the highest-resolution LED display ever built, surrounding the audience with immersive visuals, and its Sphere Immersive Sound system, designed to deliver crystal-clear audio to every seat.

“This sets a new standard for live Spanish-language music in the United States,” organizers said, noting León’s role in breaking barriers for regional Mexican music globally.

Fans will also have the option to purchase exclusive VIP travel packages through 100x Hospitality, which include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, premium tickets, and merchandise. Presales begin Tuesday, September 23 at 12 p.m. PT, with general ticket sales opening Friday, September 26 via carinleon.com.

León, a GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY winner, has become one of the most influential voices in contemporary Latin music since his solo debut in 2018. His career highlights include historic performances at RODEOHOUSTON, where he set an attendance record for a Hispanic artist with over 70,000 fans, and a landmark appearance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

Known for fusing regional Mexican traditions with pop, rock, and country, León has built an impressive list of collaborations. He recently teamed with Kacey Musgraves on “Lost in Translation,” Leon Bridges on “It Was Always You (Siempre fuiste tú),” Kane Brown on “The One (Pero no como yo),” and announced a new project with rock icon Bon Jovi. His 2025 album Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 won him a GRAMMY, further cementing his crossover success.

Born in Hermosillo, Sonora, León has also taken the stage at major festivals and events worldwide, including Coachella and Chile’s Viña del Mar International Song Festival, where he won both the Gold and Silver Gaviotas.