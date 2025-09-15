Carin Leon tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Sphere

Carin Leon, one of Latin music’s fastest-rising stars, will headline three nights at Sphere in Las Vegas from September 11–13, 2026. Known for his powerful voice and blend of regional Mexican sounds, Leon continues to expand his global audience with unforgettable performances.

Fans can expect a concert filled with heartfelt ballads, energetic anthems, and the kind of showmanship that has made Carin Leon a leader of the new generation in Latin music. Sphere’s groundbreaking technology will enhance the experience, making these shows a visual and sonic spectacle.

Tickets are available now at the Sphere box office or online via ScoreBig, which provides concertgoers tickets to top live events with no hidden fees.

This Las Vegas run is set to be one of the most anticipated Latin music events of the year, bringing together fans from across North America to see Carin Leon in one of the most innovative venues in the world.

Performance Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Carin Leon tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.