Charlotte Checkers vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms tickets on sale at Bojangles Coliseum

Charlotte Checkers will face off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a series of American Hockey League matchups at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. With multiple games scheduled in spring 2026, fans have several chances to see the Checkers hit the ice against a divisional rival.

Tickets for these matchups are on sale now. Fans can buy directly at the Bojangles Coliseum box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges on major event tickets.

Charlotte hockey fans can expect fast-paced action, hard checks, and the intensity of a rivalry game every time these two teams meet. Bojangles Coliseum provides a great family-friendly environment, making it a popular spot for both longtime season ticket holders and new fans. Whether it’s a Saturday afternoon or a primetime matchup, these contests promise memorable moments for all ages.

Game dates & tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Charlotte Checkers vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.