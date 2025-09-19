Chelsea Handler tickets on sale in Springfield at Symphony Hall

Chelsea Handler brings her sharply observed comedy to Springfield Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 29, 2026. The bestselling author and TV host is known for candid storytelling and a smart, conversational style on stage.

Tickets for the March 29 performance are on sale now. Fans may purchase at the Symphony Hall box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden service fees. Comedy crowds should plan ahead—Handler’s tour dates regularly fill quickly.

From personal essays to late-night hosting, Handler’s voice remains a crowd favorite, making this spring date a prime night out for comedy lovers across Western Massachusetts.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chelsea Handler tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.