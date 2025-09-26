Cheryl Porter Extends Broadway Run in ‘& Juliet’

Cheryl Porter has extended her engagement in the Broadway production of “& Juliet” at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre through December 7.

The TikTok vocal coach and singer, who made her Broadway debut earlier this year as Angélique, had originally been scheduled to depart the show in November.

Porter confirmed the news on Instagram, describing her excitement about continuing with the musical.

“I can’t even put into words how HONORED I feel to continue this incredible journey with @andjulietbway 💖⭐️ To be a part of this show has been one of the most beautiful surprises of my LIFE. Every single night on that stage feels a gift, and getting to share it with all of YOU makes it even more special!! 💫

The Broadway company currently includes Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Lance, Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Liam Pearce as Romeo, and Nathan Levy as François.

The ensemble features Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan.

“& Juliet” opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on November 17, 2022, and has earned nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. The show reimagines Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” by exploring what might have happened if Juliet had chosen a different ending.

With a book by David West Read, the production incorporates pop hits from songwriter Max Martin and others. The score includes songs such as “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Confident,” and “I Want It That Way.”

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit AndJulietBroadway.com.